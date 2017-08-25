Harleston residents invited to meeting on new East of England Co-op

Residents in Harleston have been invited to find out more about plans for a new East of England Co-op supermarket in Bullock Fair Close at a community event held on Monday September 4.

The new supermarket is set to taking over the site from Budgens.

At the meeting, residents are invited to hear from the East of England Co-op and ask questions.

Those attending will have the opportunity to taste a selection of locally sourced and Co-op branded products available from the new food store.

Joint chief executive for the East of England Co-op, Minnie Moll, said: “My colleagues and I are looking forward to welcoming the Harleston community to meet with the team, who are working on delivering them a great new store they can be proud of.”

The meeting will be held at the Archbishop Sancroft High School from 6pm and 8pm. To attend, register at eastofengland.coop/Harleston.