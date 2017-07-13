Harleston prepares for Flight of a Thousand Cranes installation

Harleston is preparing for 1,000 paper cranes as a new art installation approaches its final stages. The cranes will be on display from the rafters of St John’s Church.

The installation is being put together for Harleston and District communities under the support of the Rotary Club and Harleston’s Future, and will be on view from July 22.

The cranes carry messages, thoughts and drawings on the theme of peace contributed by school children from local schools, individuals, and members of institutions and groups.