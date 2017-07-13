Search

Harleston prepares for Flight of a Thousand Cranes installation

A new art exhibition featuring a thousand paper cranes is in its final stages pictured are Margaret Griffiths, Ian Carstairs and Lesley Rock with some of the paper cranes called "Flight of a thousand cranes" as part of the UN international day of peace 21st September. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Harleston is preparing for 1,000 paper cranes as a new art installation approaches its final stages. The cranes will be on display from the rafters of St John’s Church.

The installation is being put together for Harleston and District communities under the support of the Rotary Club and Harleston’s Future, and will be on view from July 22.

The cranes carry messages, thoughts and drawings on the theme of peace contributed by school children from local schools, individuals, and members of institutions and groups.