Harleston mumpreneur ‘delighted’ as she eyes national business prize

A ‘mumpreneur’ from Harleston is eyeing national success at a prestigious awards ceremony next month, which celebrates business women all over the UK.

Mother-of-four Tanya Heasley, coaching psychologist and owner of Tristone Coaching, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Coach category for The Best Business Women Awards.

Based in Harleston, Tristone is a people development company, which provides the discovery of inner strength and increases the sense of wellbeing.

The event recognises the achievement of women across a wide range of business categories – and is open to any female business owner across the country.

“I am so pleased and delighted to have made finalist and to be recognised for my achievements as a coaching psychologist in helping others reach their potential,” she said.

Debbie Gilbert, organiser of the awards, said: “We were delighted with the number of entries this year, which came in from all over the UK.

“This is a tough competition judged by business experts. To be a finalist is a major achievement.

“Finalists have been selected for their business acumen, determination, creativity and tenacity.

“Over 80 per cent of start-ups fail in the first three years and all our finalists are all shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges.”

The gala final of the awards will be held on October 12 at Tewin Bury Farm in Welwyn, Hertfordshire.

For more on Tristone Coaching see tristonecoaching.co.uk

