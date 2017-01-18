Harleston grandmother jumping for joy after huge £300,000 scratch card win

A Harleston grandmother is jumping for joy after a massive £300,000 win on a scratch card — which means she can buy her beloved granddaughter a trampoline.

June Kilbourn, 59, said she treated herself to the £3 scratch card on her daily stop to the Co-Op in Market Place, Harleston, before heading off to work at Wharton Nurseries in Weybread.

Believing she had won big, she ran upstairs to wake her husband Charles, who told her “not to be so daft” before going back to sleep.

After scooping the top prize she admits it is yet to sink in — and is still in shock.

“I went home and while the kettle was boiling I played the scratch card and I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw that I’d won the top prize,” she said.

“The National Lottery Line opens at 9am so I decided I ought to go into work and get on with the day, just in case it was all a hoax.

“But once at work I just couldn’t concentrate, and when my manager heard what had happened he very kindly told me I’d best get home and even gave me a lift home so I could call Camelot.”

A trampoline for four-year-old granddaughter Ava is top of the shopping list.

Mrs Kilbourn’s daughter, Debbie, admitted Ava and her grandmother had a “special bond.”

“People say that money does not buy you happiness but it does when you have worried about it quite a lot,” she said.

Mrs Kilbourn added: “I’ve worked at the nursery for almost 15 years and was planning to retire in May, but making ends meet was going to be a struggle so I was worried.

“Now thanks to one big chunk of luck I don’t need to worry and can spend more time with the family and caring for my granddaughter.

“We are very close and it always broke my heart when I had to go off to work and leave her.

“She would ask me not to go but I explain if I go to work, I can save up to buy her a trampoline. Now there’s no more work for nanny but I can still buy that trampoline.

“It really feels like the world’s our oyster! I may well look at getting a new car and, while we won’t be moving, it will be nice to think about having some of the renovations and decorating done that I have always dreamt of but never been able to afford.

“But without doubt the best thing about the win is being able to help my family and bring a little more financial security for all of us.”