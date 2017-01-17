Harleston fitness instructor running two marathons in aid of local causes

In 2015, soon after completing the London Marathon for the first time, Harleston’s Laura Button said she thought she would ‘never do another’.

Two years later, Mrs Button, a 34-year-old fitness instructor at Harleston Leisure Centre, is preparing to run two marathons in the space of three weeks this April for the benefit of two causes — and she has vowed to make it to the finish line no matter what.

Having initially planned only to run the Manchester Marathon on April 2, in aid of Waveney First Responders Group, she later found out she had also been entered into the London Marathon on April 23 by her husband Shaun, who is a Waveney first responder — so she decided to also support the All Hallows Hospital in Ditchingham.

Mrs Button said training was going well, but she was unsure if her past experience would make it easier or more difficult this time around.

She told the Diss Express: “One minute, I think it’s fine and I know what to expect. You know where you will struggle and hit the wall.

“On the other hand, I know the pain I’m going to be in!

“The first one will be fine. I’m not that great a runner, but I will get through it. But I don’t know how I will recover.”

Mrs Button explained both causes were personally close to her heart — the All Hallows Hospital, a charity healthcare service, assisted her grandparents when they were unwell and she said the Waveney First Responders were valuable for all those “living out in the sticks”, where ambulances can take a while to arrive.

She added that while she did not have a set fundraising goal, the donations would be what drives her to the finish.

“Last time, I got to 21 miles, and I really didn’t want to carry on going,” she said.

“But then I thought ‘I have got £4,000 of people’s money on my shoulders’. I thought ‘I have got to get around it’.

“I will make it around both. I might end up crawling on my hands and knees, but whether it takes five hours or 25, I will drag myself across the line.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/laura-button to support the cause.