The deadline for nominations to stand for election as a Redenhall with Harleston Town Councillor is 4pm on Friday.

One of the vacant positions has been locked into election rules at the authority.

Should enough candidates stand, the by-election would take place on Thursday, October 19.

For more on the election, visit the South Norfolk Council website at www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/redenhall-harleston-election