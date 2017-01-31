Harleston Dementia Friendly Community to launch special café in April

A group championing the cause of dementia sufferers and carers is to launch a new meeting place in Harleston.

A dementia cafe will open at the town’s Swan Hotel on April 20 and continue on the third Thursday of every month.

Harleston’s dementia-friendly credentials will be further strengthened next week by special sessions to help businesses cope with customers suffering from the condition - and a group from the town will learn if it has won a South Norfolk wellbeing award.

The cafe is being launched by the Harleston and District Dementia Friendly Community, whose chairman, Patricia Simmonds, stressed that it is as much for carers as sufferers.

“Carers don’t like leaving loved ones with someone else. So this is a chance for them to get together with other carers and still be with them,” she said.

It will be an opportunity for carers to share experiences while sufferers join in activities such as singing songs from the past and going through “reminiscence boxes” containing items like wartime ration books and pictures of old Hollywood stars.

The sessions for business will be held at the Swan on Tuesday and Thursday from 6pm, and Mrs Simmonds’ group will learn on Thursday if it has been named South Norfolk Wellbeing champion of the year. Carers wanting information on the cafe should ring 01379 676557.