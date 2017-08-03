Harleston Countrysiders farm awards in year of success

Have your say

It’s been a sparkling year so far for a group of young farmers from Harleston, achieving success across the country.

Harleston Countrysiders, the junior arm of Young Farmers, with members aged between ten and 16, have won several awards over recent months.

First up was Ella Mae Hinsley, 13, who won Countrysider member of the year.

Tom Alexander, 11, had a double dose of success, as he won Countrysider stockman of the year at the Royal Norfolk Show and represented Norfolk Young Farmers Club at Eastern Area in the reading competition – where the club narrowly missed out on first place by one point.

They weren’t the only accolades that the club were awarded.

They scooped the pig trophy, the cup for the highest scoring competitors in each class, and were the highest scoring club in the entire competition at the Royal Norfolk Show.

The Young Farmers Club also held its annual rally at the Royal Norfolk Showground, which saw the Harleston group named as runners up in the Bidewell’s Challenge Trophy, the Rod Tuck trophy.

They received silverware wins in the done-on-the-day and exhibits section.