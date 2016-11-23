Harleston Cornucopia comes to the Christmas rescue

Harleston’s Market Place looked set to be Christmas tree-less — but the Cornucopia has come to the rescue.

When director’s of the town’s vintage arcade shop Glen Philpott and David Charles caught wind of the problem, they picked up a cheque book and sponsored the purchase, delivery and installation of a 20ft-high natural tree from Elveden Estates.

Mr Charles said: “£500 is not a lot to bring pleasure to everyone in the town. It was a no-brainer.”

Volunteer Carol Wiles added: “Can you imagine the town and the Christmas lights switch-on without a tree?

“I really do hope that everyone who gains pleasure from it will pop into Cornucopia and say thank you to Glen and David; they certainly deserve it.”