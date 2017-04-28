Harleston charity praises business for ‘wonderful donation’

Charity Harleston Information Plus has thanked staff and customers of the Co-op after they helped raise more than £1,600.

Harleston and Laxfield foodstores and Harleston Funeralcare, raised the cash through the businesses’ Local Community Fund scheme.

Julie Helsby, Community Support Manager at Harleston Information Plus, said: “This is a wonderful donation which will go towards running our community information services.

“It will allow us to provide a number of activities over the next year that would not otherwise have been available locally.”

Harleston Information Plus has already organised some events for May and June including a free Emergency First aid session with Waveney First Responders, beginners IT classes, evening workshops offering help with career choices and job search.

There are also plans for a series of beginners art classes called Art is for everyone.

For more information please visit the community information centre, 8 Exchange Street, Harleston, or call 01379 851917.