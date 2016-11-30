HARLESTON CAR PARKING: Town council reiterates ‘determination’ to support businesses and residents as public meeting announced

Redenhall with Harleston Town Council has reiterated its “determination” to support residents and businesses in the wake of proposals to introduce car parking charges in the town.

The town council has organised a public meeting at Archbishop Sancroft High School for Thursday, December 8 at 6.30pm. It says it will inform people about the previous interaction between themselves and South Norfolk Council, and aim to bring together people and organisations who will form a steering group to progress any negotiations.

They say anyone is welcome, although there is a capacity of 200 to 250 people for the initial meeting.

Chairman of Redenhall with Harleston Town Council Barry Woods said: “We would encourage representatives of any organisation that wishes to participate in the public meeting or steering group to attend the meeting.”

South Norfolk Council announced its intention to introduce charges at the town’s car parks in Broad Street and Bullock Fair Close in the future. Currently free to use, they said charges, which would not be introduced until after September 2017, would support local businesses by discouraging from people parking all day and blocking up potential spaces for shoppers.

The proposals would need to be passed by the district council’s cabinet.

Currently Redenhall with Harleston Town Council pays £17,156, made up of contributions from local parish councils and businesses in the town to keep parking free at the point of use.

Harleston and District Business Forum Chairman Clive Attwood said he would fight the plans to introduce charges, while in November businesses in the town had their say on the proposed changes.