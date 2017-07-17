Harleston car parking proposal to be unveiled at meeting on Wednesday

Details of a proposal between Redenhall with Harleston Town Council and South Norfolk Council are set to be revealed at a meeting on Wednesday as both sides look to resolve a contentious parking issue.

Members of the town council met district council leader John Fuller on Monday.

Car parking has been free at the point of use for motorists at facilities in Bullock Fair Close and Broad Street, with the town council paying a £17,156 lease agreement.

But South Norfolk Council – which says the “significant” remaining costs of the town’s car parking facilities are being picked up but the district’s council tax payers – want to bring them in line with others market towns, and implement charges.

It says this would help support local businesses by discouraging people from parking all day and blocking up potential spaces for shoppers.

But councillors and businesses have raised concerns on the effects it might have on the town.

A joint statement, released on behalf of Redenhall with Harleston Town Council and South Norfolk Council, read: “We continue to work together to achieve the best possible outcome for the residents and businesses of both Harleston and the district as a whole in a number of areas.

“A common understanding has been reached regarding the fixed costs relating to the car parks and a proposal will be discussed at the next town council meeting.”

The meeting at Harleston Leisure Centre is at 7pm.

Redenhall with Harleston Town Council had approached South Norfolk Council with a proposal in a bid to keep parking free in the town before Monday’s meeting – but this was rejected.