Harleston baker branches out from Tudor Bakehouse to start new catering shop

Aged only 22, Alice Hirons had already been at The Tudor Bakehouse in Harleston for six years, when she chose to branch out with a new sister company, now set to launch tomorrow amidst the day of seasonal festivities.

The Rustic Catering Company, situated in Broad Street, will open its doors to the public for the first time from 11am until 5.30pm, to coincide with the Harleston Christmas Lights Switch-On and Street Market, which could make it one of the town’s busiest shopping days of the year.

Alice, who began working as a confectioner whilst still at school and went full-time after completing her A-levels, said her time at The Tudor Bakehouse had been a “great experience”, and she was “really excited” to be starting up an offshoot from this.

She emphasised that the business would be built around maintaining its connections with The Tudor Bakehouse, as well as other local suppliers, to source all of its food.

“Catering is something we started to do with The Tudor Bakehouse, and it’s done so well, we have decided to branch out,” she told the Diss Express.

“We like the idea of keeping it very local. We thought it would be a good idea to keep local, and people can see where we are from and what our story is.

“Because the town will be busy, and they do a really good job with the Christmas Lights, we thought it would be a really good opportunity.

“Our aim is to work with the community to open up this new venture.”

The company is geared to cater for weddings, parties, wakes, business lunches and events, and will be offering free food samples tomorrow.

For more on The Rustic Catering Company, contact 01379 854791 or see www.therusticcateringco.co.uk