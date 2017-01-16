Hard work of volunteers and trustees creates ‘community centre for all’ in Eye

Eye is able to enjoy a community centre “for all ages” after 11 months of hard work from trustees and volunteers.

Town councillor and trustee Kim Crispin said, since February last year, there had been “big changes” at the centre, in Magdalen Street, at a cost of about £30,000 from their own funds. The community centre hosts a range of events, from keep fit, country dancing, bingo, bridge and more, and is the home of the Eye Saints Football Club.

It has cost a lot of money to get done but it is worth it. It is for the people to use and sometimes you have to pay out Kim Crispin, trustee

Improvements have included a brand new cinema system, new gates at the entrance, new sliding doors and windows to replace the old ones, and new chairs.

The community centre has a brand new committee, and, most recently, the car park has been resurfaced.

Over the coming months, it is hoped the final part of the project will be completed, comprising new lighting in the car park.

“When it rained and you had a function at the community centre, people had to come in welly boots it was that bad,” she said. “It has cost a lot of money to get done but it is worth it. It is for the people to use and sometimes you have to pay out.

“The community centre is very important to Eye. That is one of the reasons I became a trustee, to help a create a community centre for everybody to use. It is for the whole community, there for the young and old.”

Mrs Crispin also heaped praise on a “very friendly” and “helpful” group of volunteers who work for the community centre.

For bookings call 078576 62528