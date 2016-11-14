Happy birthday Hartismere Place

Hartismere Place in Eye has celebrated its first birthday with a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

Residents were joined at Care UK’s home on Castleton Way by friends, family, and the local community to commemorate 12 months since its opening.

They were also joined by Suffolk County Councillor for Hoxne and Eye, Guy McGregor, who unveiled the new commemorative plaque with regional director Philip Steyn, and residents Vera Theobald and Yvonne Love.

Cathryn Weed, home manager at Hartismere Place, said: “After an exciting and busy 12 months, we were all incredibly thrilled to mark our first birthday. Our Mad Hatter’s Tea Party was a wonderful opportunity for residents to celebrate the warm, friendly community we have created here at Hartismere Place.

“The last year has really flown by and we want to say a big thank you to the local community, residents, and their family and friends, as well as the brilliant care team which provides the best possible care all year round.”