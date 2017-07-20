Handbag stolen in Diss burglary

Have your say

A handbag has been stolen from a property in Diss – prompting Norfolk Police to appeal for witnesses.

It happened in Long Meadow, overnight on Monday, July 17, between 5am and 7am. An unknown number of suspects broke in forcing a door to gain access.

A handbag was then stolen from within.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary between the times stated.

Witnesses should contact DC Hayley Jennings at Norwich Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111