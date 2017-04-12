‘Half a million down, half a million to go’ says organiser of annual Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run

Half a million down — another half million to go.

That’s the message from Pulham St Mary’s Annie Chapman — organiser of the popular Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run.

Annie Chapman. Photo: Jonathan Slack.

The annual event has captured the imagination in the Diss Express area. Each year, a vast array of brightly decorated tractors trek across the East Anglia, raising funds for the Cancer Research UK Breast Cancer Appeal.

For 2016’s event, 150 ladies on 146 tractors took part. It took fundraising from the event, established in 2004, to an astonishing £527,000.

And entries to this year’s run, which begins at Thorpe Abbotts Airfield at 11.30am on Sunday, July 2, close on May 13.

Mrs Chapman said hitting the £1m milestone was possible.

There are a lot of people who have been affected by breast cancer and other cancers, and I think a lot of people find it very moving that this sort of event takes place Annie Chapman, organiser

“We are after that million now,” she said. “I don’t see why we can’t do it.

“It took us 13 years to reach £500,000, but that was starting from scratch. So if you take the average, I think it is achievable.

“It is not just about the ladies on the tractors. There are people who come out to support us too.

“There are a lot of people who have been affected by breast cancer and other cancers, and I think a lot of people find it very moving that this sort of event takes place.

“I think what is really rewarding is the fact that so many of the ladies that have taken part in this run before come back time and time again, so I think that speaks for itself.

“These ladies who take part come from all walks of life, and are all ages, and to go through that sort of countryside is such a privilege.

“I always want to say a huge thank you to all who makes this happen, our supporters, the marshalls, people who collect money, the backroom crew, as it were. We could not do it without them — it’s all about teamwork.”

For more information, entry forms, or to make a donation, visit www.ladiestractorroadrun.co.uk/ladiestractorrun/Home