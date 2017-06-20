Hadrian’s Wall walk raises over £5,500 for Cancer Research UK

In 2014, Sarah Alexander, 40, lost 9 stone to save her life. Now, she has completed an 84-mile charity walk in memory of her mother.

The six day trek across Hadrian’s Wall has raised over £5,500 for Cancer Research UK.

It’s been absolutely fantastic! It took a lot more out of us and was harder than I was expecting... Sarah Alexander

Sarah is currently a self employed sales manager who lives in Diss.

She said: “The original goal was £4,000, but we have received £5,500 at the moment - but, that is expected to rise to £5,800 once we have collected it all.”

“I didn’t even expect to raise £1,000. My dad came up with the target of £4,000 and I have been blown away by how much has been given by not only people in Norfolk, but outside the county, by volunteers and people we have met on the walk.”

The walk started in Newcastle on May 31 and Sarah was joined by her best friend Laura Young, from Scole, father Alan, from Chelmsford, and her aunt June Haynes, from Cambridgeshire.

Sarah’s Uncle, Tim Haynes. supported them throughout the walk by driving to meet with the walkers and provide them with food, water and clothes.

The Hadrian’s Wall walk was in memory of Sarah’s mother, Rosemary, who wad diagnosed and died of ovarian cancer last year.

Sarah featured in the Diss Express in 2014 when she dropped from a size 32 to 10 after losing 9 stone and reversing her type 2 diabetes.

Today, Sarah believes that here mother would have been just as proud of her latest achievement.

“I think she would have probably thought we we’re crazy fools” laughs Sarah.

“But, she would have been very proud of what we’ve done.

“She was an inspiration, she always helped people and put others before herself. She always thought about others.”

When asked about her journey, Sarah said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic! It took a lot more out of us and was harder than I was expecting.

“We had quite a bit of training, but when you’re living in Norfolk nothing can prepare you for it. It was a challenge.”

Sarah’s training included a couple of small charity walks in preparation for her Hadrian’s Wall walk for Cancer Research UK.

The walked ended and Bowness-On-Solway where the walkers rested at a B&B and a dinner at The Kings Arms pub.

When reaching the end of the walk, Sarah describes how she felt: “It was really emotional. We were so exhausted after travelling down lots of long, straight roads. We all had a bit of a cuddle and a cry.”

To donate to Sarah’s fundraising for Cancer Research UK, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alan-alexander2016.