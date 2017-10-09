Group formed to fight off proposed boundary changes in Roydon – which could see village lose nearly 500 homes to Diss

Concerned Roydon residents unhappy they may lose nearly half the households in their village have set up a Facebook group in a bid to fight planned boundary changes.

Leave Roydon (Norfolk) Whole! was formed in the wake of the boundary review, which would see 472 of its 1,098 properties classed as being part of Diss, rather than Roydon. The group has nearly 200 members.

It really is a case of ‘save our village’ and we would urge all Roydon residents to complete the online survey or write voicing their opinions Leave Roydon (Norfolk) Whole!

By law, the district council must review boundaries every 15 years. The second round of consultation is under way and concludes on October 27.

Any proposed changes would be implemented in May, 2019. A band D Roydon resident pays the village authority £23.09 – but their counterparts in Diss currently pay £163.92.

A statement on behalf of the group read: “We are doing all we can to support Roydon Parish Council in opposing the boundary change proposals. There is obviously much anger and concern amongst residents that Roydon would lose almost half its current population to Diss.

“As well as the affected properties, by redrawing the line it would allow further future development of the land that would then be in Diss.

“Roydon has a long and proud Heritage going back to Bronze Age times and we are very concerned a part of Roydon’s History will be swept away.

“It really is a case of ‘save our village’ and we would urge all Roydon residents to complete the online survey or write voicing their opinions.”

Roydon resident Kirsty Laifa said she was “bemused” and “frustrated” at the proposals.

“Initially I was appalled to find out that this was happening,” she said. “ What is the reason for the changes? That has not been made totally clear. What benefit to Diss does this make, what benefit to Roydon does this make?

“I moved to the village four-and-a-half years ago because it was a village of individuality and was not conjoined with Diss – yet this boundary move brings us all closer to Diss and its higher charges.”

At a September meeting, Diss Town Council supported the principle of the proposed boundary change.

Town clerk Deborah Sarson said there was a possibility the town council could deliver more for Diss if it gained extra precept payers – but stressed nothing had been confirmed or decided, and the authority would consider its options once a decision had been made on the boundary.

She added there were “practical reasons” behind the proposal.

“The review is about creating easily defined boundaries,” she said. “From the Diss perspective we have always supported Roydon and its wish to keep its green space between Diss and Roydon.

“But that current green space is between Roydon and Roydon.”

Have your say at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/parish. Or email review@s-norfolk.gov.uk, or write to Electoral Services Team, South Norfolk Council, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE.