Group cooking up free classes for beginners in Harleston

A Harleston group has cooked up free classes for those who perhaps don’t have the skill of a Gordon Ramsay or a Delia Smith in the kitchen – yet.

The Beginners Cookery classes for people who want to learn how to cook healthy, tasty meals from scratch begin in Harleston on October 10 and have been organised by Harleston Information Plus. They will teach basic skills to help participants cook confidently with fresh ingredients.

There are a lot of people who need to cook for themselves and others, but struggle as they have no skills in the kitchen Julie Helsby, community support manager, Harleston Information Plus

Julie Helsby, community support manager for the organisation said: “There are a lot of people who need to cook for themselves and others, but struggle as they have no skills in the kitchen. These classes over preparing and cooking meat, vegetables and simple desserts.

“We provide all ingredients and cooking equipment, the participants prepare a meal to take home.”

For more information call 01379 851917 or visit the information centre at 8 Exchange Street, IP20 9AB.