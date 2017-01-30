Greggs in Diss reopens

The Greggs store in Diss has reopened after it voluntarily shut its doors over fears of a possible “rodent issue.”

The national bakery outlet, in Mere Street, opened its doors once again on Saturday, after closing on January 19 after South Norfolk Council confirmed there was a possible “rodent issue”.

A spokesperson for Greggs said in the wake of the closure: “We take food hygiene issues very seriously and escalated this complaint and closed the shop immediately.

“Specialist contractors were called in to carry out a thorough inspection and the shop will re-open once all necessary actions have been taken.”

The Diss Express has contacted Greggs for additional comment.

