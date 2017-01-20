Greggs in Diss closes while district council investigates possible ‘rodent issue’

Greggs in Diss has decided to close its doors to the public while an investigation into a possible ‘rodent issue’ is looked into by the district council.

The national bakery chain is understood to have taken the measure voluntarily.

The notice in the door of Greggs in Mere Street, Diss.

When the Mere Street store initially closed its doors yesterday afternoon, a notice was placed in the window stating it had closed due to “electrical issues.”

A spokesperson for South Norfolk Council added: “We are aware that there may be an issue with rodents and Greggs closed voluntarily when they were made aware of the issue.”

“The council is working closely with the business to help them out with these issues.”

The Diss Express has contacted Greggs and is awaiting a response, including on when the store is set to reopen.

