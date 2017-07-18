Greg Dyke and Richard Bacon MP among special guests at Gissing grand opening

Many gathered in Gissing as the village celebrated the grand opening of its new community building on Friday.

Special guests Richard Bacon, MP for South Norfolk, BBC Look East weather presenter Julie Reinger and former chairman of the Football Association Greg Dyke were also in attendance.

Greg Dyke and Richard Bacon MP at the opening of Gissing's new community building.

The new building is the result of years of work by village charity The Heart of Gissing, and was made possible by a Big Lottery Fund grant of £711,365.

Mr Bacon said: “Its often said you only get out of life what you put in and it sounds like a huge amount has gone into this project over a very long time.

“This project is special, it really is a testament to what people working together can achieve for a local community.”

Mr Dyke, added: “The building itself is quite something special – it looks beautiful on the inside and also fits into the community on the outside. I’m sure it will stand for a long time.”

This project is special, it really is a testament to what people working together can achieve for a local community South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon

The Heart of Gissing’s chair Rose Eddington felt the new building would offer something for the next generation.

She said: “The new building is fabulous, there is just so much that this building can deliver for the community.”