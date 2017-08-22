Greater Anglia launches new Twitter accounts for specific route announcements

Commuters can now look to Twitter for service announcements as Greater Anglia launches four new accounts for updates on its services.

The rail company, providing services within East Anglia and to the capital, made the announcement earlier this month.

The new accounts are @ga_southend, @ga_mainline, and @ga_westanglia, with @ga_regional providing information on services between Norwich and Ipswich, including Diss.

These accounts will post information about unplanned disruption, cancellations or alterations and delays of 10 minutes or more. However, user comments will not be replied to from the accounts.

Greater Anglia’s customer service director, Andrew Goodrum, said that the new accounts would make it “much easier and quicker” for customers to get information about the specific routes.