Grants available in South Norfolk to give phone boxes lifeline for their communities

A new scheme launched by South Norfolk Council aims to give the district’s phone boxes a lifeline.

The Adopt-a-Kiosk fund, launched last week, is available to any community group which has adopted a red phone box. A limited number of £100 awards are available, with some phone boxes being turned to miniature art galleries, libraries, coffee shops, pop-up plant shops, or used to save lives through installing defibrillators

Since the BT “Adopt a Kiosk” programme was launched, more than 3,500 communities across the UK have jumped at the chance to turn their empty red boxes into unique community spaces.

Application forms can be found under the ‘Pop-up fund’ section of the Community Grants page at www.south-norfolk.gov.uk or email grants@s-norfolk.gov.uk.