Grant will allow Wattisfield software firm to produce apps – creating two jobs in the process

A Wattisfield software company will be able to save those in the building trade valuable time after being awarded a grant to develop new apps – creating two new jobs in the process.

Easy Price Pro, based in Wattisfield, produces estimating software for the building trade to reduce time spent on pricing up construction work, improving accuracy and helping businesses to win new jobs.

Having sold over 30,000 units across the UK, they are now taking their desktop software and creating mobile apps to make it even faster to send a customer quotations whilst expanding the target market to DIY enthusiasts.

The company has been approved for a £16,000 grant from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), to help with the costs of producing the mobile apps, which will create two new software developer jobs.

Manager Rachel Betts said: “For the building trade, estimating the cost of a new build is a time consuming and difficult process. It’s easy to forget items and ultimately may not result in winning work.

“Our software is laid out in a logical format, with minimal input required from the user. An impressive, professional quotation is produced automatically, along with work schedules and material order sheets.”

Senior Growth Hub Adviser Richard Glinn, who supported their grant application, said ICT was a sector worth £1.3bn to the Norfolk and Suffolk economy, and the seventh highest growing out of 39 LEP areas.

For information about grants, funding and other specialist support available from the New Anglia Growth Hub, which is managed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, call 0300 333 6536 or email growthhub@newanglia.co.uk