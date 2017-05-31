Graham Minshull ‘absolutely delighted’ to be returned as Diss Town Council Leader

Diss Town Council Leader Graham Minshull says he is “absolutely delighted” to be returned to the role for another year.

The town council moved to the new structure last year, providing continuity to work alongside the new mayor at the end of each civic year, and town clerk Deborah Sarson.

It has been a very positive move for Diss Town Council and one that other town councils are looking to copy Graham Minshull, Diss Town Council Leader

Mr Minshull, also a district councillor, said: “We are now talking to agencies and other bodies which normally would not have engaged with us but as they see continuity is there they want to talk with us and engage.

“With everything going on it would be very hard for an incoming mayor to pick up on all of the projects that were happening.

“Being mayor is tough. But this really makes it more manageable for the mayor and the leader.

“It has been a very positive move for Diss Town Council and one that other town councils are looking to copy.”