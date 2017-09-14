Good Evans, what a total – annual Pink Ladies Tractor Road Run gets BBC DJ’s attention as £56,000 donated to charity

The Pink Ladies and their tractors have done it again – raising tens of thousands of pounds for Cancer Research.

The annual event broke the £500,000 fundraising barrier last year – and a further £56,000 was presented to Cancer Research UK last Thursday, from their 14th run in July. In total, since 2004, more than £583,000 has been raised for the charity.

The tractors at CarFest 2017. Submitted picture.

Organiser Annie Chapman, of Pulham St Mary, said: “I am really pleased with the total.

“I want to say thanks to everyone involved – I could not do it without teamwork.”

The pink tractors also provided some colour to the CarFest event last month, the brainchild of Chris Evans, which raises funds for BBC Children in Need.

The invitation was offered to Mrs Chapman after she was interviewed by Evans on BBC Radio 2, just a day after this year’s road run. He had spotted a picture of three tractors making their way through Harleston in The Telegraph.

Mrs Chapman, who was joined by participants from this year’s run, Sharon Garten, of Tibenham, and Tina Aves, of Bressingham, was shocked when Evans recognised her while on the move in a tractor at the event, held last month.

The DJ and television personality was so elated that Mrs Chapman had taken him up on the offer that he shot across the track, jumped on to the vehicle and kissed her on the cheek.

“I could not believe it,” she told the Diss Express.

“I take my hat off to him, the energy and enthusiasm he has is extraordinary.

“He is a real driving force behind CarFest and Children in Need. He deserves the success of that because he has put an awful lot of effort in.”