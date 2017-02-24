Goldie Lookin Chain latest band to be added to LeeStock lineup

LeeStock Music Festival in Long Melford has added a further act to its lineup for the festival at the end of May.

Having previously hosted acts such as Scouting For Girls, The Feeling and the Lightning Seeds, this year’s lineup sees Newton Faulkner, Wheatus and Toploader take to the stage in the grounds of Melford Hall in Suffolk and they will now be joined by Goldie Lookin Chain.

Whilst Newton Faulkner and Wheatus will headline the Saturday billing, Toploader will close the festival on the Sunday, supported by Goldie Lookin Chain.

The welsh comedic rap group found fame in the mid-2000s with their comedy take on the hip-hop genre and their hit Guns Don’t Kill People Rappers Do which reached number three in the UK charts. They have had six top 40 hits in total and they bring their funky stage show to LeeStock.

LeeStock is celebrating its 10th year this year and will return to Melford Hall, bringing back the popular family area, beer and cider festival and blend of professional and unsigned acts on the Bank Holiday weekend.

Tickets are on-sale now from £12 plus booking fee, further acts are due to be announced.