Gissing Children’s Centre on a quest for funding to transform land

Gissing is a village that seems to get things done – and now transforming land near the village’s children’s centre is next on its to-do list.

Gissing Children’s Centre is a non-profit organisation, running facilities for children under 14, with parent and toddler group, daily pre-school, holiday play schemes and outdoor adventure evenings.

Linda Nash is trying to get Aviva funding to transform land at the Childrens Centre in Gissing into something the community can use. Pictured: Linda in the area that needs transforming PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The centre has set its sights on developing a new play area which could be used by all these groups, providing opportunities for physical activity and freedom and movement and offering experiences that are unique to the outdoors.

Linda Nash has worked at the Gissing Children’s Centre for 12 years and is now the manager.

She said: “For many children, playing outdoors at their pre-school or nursery may be the only chance they have to play outside safely and freely, while they learn to assess risk and develop the skills to manage new situations.

“It is essential that they get frequent and regular opportunities to explore and learn in the outdoor environment and redesigning our existing area will enable them to do this on a daily basis.”

The improvements were proposed partly in response to the changes brought about by the completion of Gissing’s new Community Building earlier this year.

Plans include a greener outdoor space, with areas for relaxation among wooden planters and seating, a covered sand play area, a hobbit house, a mud kitchen, a digging area and extensive water play features.

To pay for the project, the centre has registered for the Aviva Community Fund, which offers entries the chance to secure funding for a cause in their community.

The project needs 4,000 votes to be in with the chance of receiving £25,000 in funding.

Votes have already cracked the half-way point.

For more information or to vote, go to https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-4000. Voting closes on November 21. Voters are given 10 votes which can be used for one or among several projects.