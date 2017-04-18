Gislingham woman who stole money must hand over all of her assets

A woman from Gislingham who stole money from people she was working for has been ordered by a judge to hand over all her available assets.

Karen Robinson, 50, of Broadfield Road, was jailed for 21 months at Ipswich Crown Court in November last year.

Robinson had initially pleaded not guilty but changed her plea to guilty just before her trial was due to begin. She admitted six offences of theft.

The the court heard the offences involved people Robinson, who had no previous convictions, had been employed by when working as a cleaner.

Today (Tuesday) Robinson reappeared at the same court for a Proceeds of Crime Act confiscation hearing, designed to recoup as much as possible of what she gained from her crimes.

Judge John Devaux was told that specialist financial investigators had established that Robinson had benefited by £13,122 from the thefts but had assets totalling only £2,800.

Judge Devaux ordered that Robinson should hand over the full £2,00 within the next three months.

Robinson was warned that failure to comply with that deadline would result in six months being added to her prison sentence.