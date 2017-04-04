Gig in the Garden rolling back into Mendlesham to raise vital funds for charity

A family festival raising funds for children’s charity Action Medical Research is returning to Mendlesham for a fifth year this summer.

The festival returns as a one-day event and will take place at a new site in Mendlesham on July 8, starting at noon, rolling on until 11pm.

Families enjoying last year's Gig in the Garden in Mendlesham. Photo: Wandering River

Some of the acts confirmed to play this year include The Rollin’ Clones, The Abstracts, Honey and the Bear, The Telekasters, Searching Grey, Aartwork, Elephant in the Room and Underline the Sky.

All will be tuning up and performing to help raise money for Action Medical Research to fund vital research for sick and disabled babies and children, and there will also be some incredible musicians performing acoustically on the John Peel Centre Stage throughout the day.

Pimms, champagne and beer tents will be available at the event, as well as food stalls, children’s activities, crafts, bouncy castles and entertainers.

Tickets are available at £15, and children go free. And if you sign up before the end of April, you can get 10 per cent off by entering the code GITG1710 at the checkout.

Action Medical Research is a UK-wide children’s charity which funds desperately needed research to tackle the diseases that devastate the lives of so many of our children. It has been funding medical breakthroughs since it began in 1952 including helping to introduce the first polio vaccines in the UK, developing the use of ultrasound in pregnancy and testing the rubella vaccine.

The charity is currently funding research into conditions including prematurity, epilepsy, meningitis, cerebral palsy, brain cancer and some rare and distressing conditions.

For more see www.action.org.uk/gig-garden