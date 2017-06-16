Get creative and fight boring furniture with new upcycling classes and workshops

A Diss furniture and giftware business has waged war against boring furniture by offering classes and workshops on how to restore and upcycle furniture.

Hilary & Alice are offering the hands-off and hands-on classes in Shelfanger and people of all ages and abilities are welcome.

The classes include Paint & Wax, Fabulous Finishes, Painting Masterclass, My furniture facelift and more.

Business owner Amanda Kane, said: “Taking old furniture and completely transforming it is what we do every day, now we are giving people the chance to do this in their own homes.”

For more information or to book classes and workshops, go to hilaryandalice.co.uk.