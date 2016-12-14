‘Generous’ donations from Winfarthing school’s pupils and parents support Waveney Foodbank

Pupils and parents of All Saints Primary School in Winfarthing will make many people’s lives that bit easier this Christmas after “generous” donations to support the Waveney Foodbank.

The suggestion, from the Home School Association, saw food collected on the day children performed their Christmas production. The foodbank gave out 1,521 three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis in 2015.

Executive headteacher Maxine McGarr said: “We are really pleased with how our fabulous parents and children pulled together at this time of year to think of others.”