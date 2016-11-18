Generosity of Roydon pupils praised for foodbank support

Children of Roydon have been praised for their generosity as they prepare to begin their ‘reverse advent calendar’ in aid of Waveney Foodbank.

Starting on Thursday, each Early Years pupil at Roydon Primary School will begin to fill an empty box with one item of food every day for 24 days, to ultimately support those less fortunate to stay nourished this Christmas.

Given they are only Reception and Year 1, they have been ever so thoughtful Natasha Clarke

The school is also collaborating with Roydon Pre-School and The Swan Nursery for collections, and it has encouraged contributions from members of the community, saying that depending on the success of the initiative, they may be able to split donations between two foodbanks.

Reception class teacher Natasha Clarke said: “Given they are only Reception and Year 1, they have been ever so thoughtful.

“Our topic this term is thinking of others.

“Christmas should be a time for giving. It’s a really great ethos to get into children young.

“They (Waveney Foodbank) were really touched. They responsed really positively.”

Anybody who would like to donate to the ‘reverse advent calendar’, please call the school on 01379 642628.

