GENERAL ELECTION: Conservative Richard Bacon retains South Norfolk seat — but Tory losses lead to hung parliament

Conservative Richard Bacon secured an easy defence of his seat in South Norfolk in the 2017 General Election — but his victory was overshadowed by his party’s shock losses nationally that left the UK with a hung parliament.

Mr Bacon, first elected as a Member of Parliament in 2001, won the constituency for the fifth election in a row, receiving 35,580 votes, a 58.2 per cent share of the total — an increase of 3.9 per cent from the 2015 election.

Labour’s Danielle Glavin took second place with 18,902 votes, a swing of 12.5 per cent that was largely indicative of her party’s unexpected gains nationwide.

Liberal Democrat candidate Christopher Brown laced third with 5,074 votes, follwed by Catherine Rowett, of the Green Party, who was given 1,555 votes.

Nationally, the Tories were returned as the largest party, but lost the working majority which they held prior to the election being called.

Reacting to his victory in South Norfolk, Mr Bacon struck a positive tone and looked forward, stating: “I am very honoured to be returned for the fifth time.

“I will continue to work for all people in the community, no matter which party they support. It’s important for an MP to be available for all constituents.

“I’m very honoured that lots of people locally hae placed their faith in me.”

First-time candidate Ms Glavin, whose 30.9 per cent share of the vote was Labour’s best performance in South Norfolk in almost 50 years, said her party had run “a very positive campaign” which connected with a lot of voters.

“There are a lot of people who are unhappy with how things are. The NHS is a huge concern for people, and education is another huge one.

“We just want to be positive. I think (Labour leader) Jeremy Corbyn has had a really tough time in the media, but he kept a really positive campaign.

“It seems it (the snap election) was a bad move by the Conservatives.”