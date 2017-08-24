GCSE RESULTS: Students across Diss Express area celebrate after making the grade once again

Students across the Diss Express area have been jumping for joy after making the grade on GCSE results day.

It is the first year of a new numerical grading system and tougher exams in English and maths in England. A new top grade, 9, has been created. Grade 4 is the equivalent of a C.

GCSE RESULTS: Archbishop Sancroft High School deptuty headteacher Rob Connelly, left, with headteacher Richard Cranmer. Photo: Zach Ward.

At Diss High School, 71 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 and above in both English and maths. The school also saw a three per cent increase in the percentage of students achieving the highest grades, 7 to 9 (A/A*) in the two subjects compared to last year.

Notable successes were Joseph Davy with 12 A*/9 grades, Caity Adkins and Will Johnson, who came away with 11 A*/9 grades.

Dr Jan Hunt, headteacher, said: “Students and staff are to be congratulated on another excellent set of results which have come from dedicated hard work and supportive parents.”

It had been a challenging year for staff and students at Archbishop Sancroft High School after two former students were killed in a car accident in PulhamMarket in April.

There have been some very challenging times for our community this year and together we have worked through them to reach this point when we all need to celebrate that journey Richard Cranmer, headteacher, Archbishop Sancroft High School

Deputy headteacher Rob Connelly told the Diss Express earlier this year had “rocked” the school “both professionally and personally”, which opened during the holidays to provide extra support for its students.

Headteacher Richard Cranmer praised the year group for their success during “some very challenging times”.

“We are absolutely delighted for this super year group.

“Not only have the achieved huge academic success in these new qualifications they have contributed enormously to the life of the school in so many different ways.

“There have been some very challenging times for our community this year and together we have worked through them to reach this point when we all need to celebrate that journey.”

The rate of students achieving at least a grade 4 in both English and maths combined at Old Buckenham High School was 68 per cent. In English, 83 per cent achieved grades 4 to 9, while for the same bracket in maths, it was 72 per cent.

Andrew Fell, headteacher, said: “The students at our school have performed very well this year, with some outstanding results. In particular, many students doing extremely well in maths and English given the uncertainty around the new grades, with several students achieving the very highest grades.

“My thanks to the dedicated staff, the support from our parents and partners and most importantly to the hard working students in year 11.’

Results in English and maths at Stradbroke High School were described as “stunning”.

Grade 4 and above was achieved in both subjects by 79 per cent of the 62 students sitting their GCSE exams.

The figure for grade 4 and above in English was 87 per cent, and in maths, 82 per cent.

Head of school, John Axtell, said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the results attained by the students at Stradbroke High School this year.

“They have been justly rewarded for the effort and commitment that they have put in during their time with us.

“These results are also testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible teaching staff.”