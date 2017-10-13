G is for generous: Diss Waveney Rotary Club gives dictionaries to local schools

Year 5 pupils from Diss Junior School gave their spelling a boost after 39 Dictionaries4Life were presented to them by Diss Waveney Rotary Club president Janet Turner and club member Linda Hewlett Parker.

The Dictionaries4Life were presented last year, with staff at Diss Junior School saying they provided a real boost to literacy levels.

Twelve Dictionaries4Live were also presented to Year 5 pupils at Winfarthing Primary School by the Rotary Club’s president-elect Pat Mordey.

A total of 300 books are being presented throughout October by Rotary club members to eight local primary schools.