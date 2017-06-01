Fury as ‘part of history’ is stolen from Eye chapel

An Eye councillor has made an impassioned plea for a thief to return a part of the town’s history after a pew was stolen from a chapel.

The small chapel in Magdalen Street is open to the public daily, and is looked after by Eye Town Council.

Eye, Suffolk. Eye Cemetery chapel which has had one of it's original pews stolen. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

But, at some point this month, an original pew – dating back possibly hundreds of years – was taken from the chapel.

Eye town councillor Kim Crispin, who locks and unlocks the building daily, said there were no signs of forced entry – meaning it was stolen during the day. It has a book of memory, which Mrs Crispin said allowed people to write messages and tributes to their loved ones.

The church pew, in the style of a monks bench, is dark in colour.

“It has been there for years and years and it has just gone,” she told the Diss Express.

My message is to the person who has taken it. Please bring it back and have a heart Kim Crispin, Eye Town Councillor

“I started sweeping and registered something was gone. We could not believe that someone would stoop that low.

“People are quite disgusted about what has happened.

“I have put a message on the Facebook page for the community centre and I am near enough begging whoever has stolen it to give it back and have a little heart, and bring it back to where it rightfully should be.

“That is a part of Eye and there are so many people who use that chapel, and, to be honest, how many years that has sat there and been open to the public, and it has never been touched.

“You would not have thought someone would do that.”

The theft has been reported to the police. Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

In September, the Diss Express reported how a memorial bench was taken from the town’s cemetery.

It has never been recovered.

appeal

Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to the theft from the chapel. It is thought to have happened on either Saturday, May 20, or Sunday, May 21.

description

The item is a two-seater pew, made of hardwood, and dark brown in colour.

A police spokesman said that, due to the size and weight of the pew, it is thought at least two people would have been needed to remove it from the chapel.

information

Anyone who has any information should call police on 101, quoting 37374/17