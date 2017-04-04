Funding boost for community housing projects in Babergh and Mid Suffolk

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils have secured more than £430,000 in grants to help local communities deliver housing in their area.

The funding will be used to help communities build the capacity to identify housing need in their area and bring community led developments forward.

As the first instalment of a five-year funding programme from the Department for Communities and Local Government’s (DCLG), it will allow community led developments to be identified and developed with additional funding over the next four years.

The funding totals £189,741 for Babergh and £225,476 for Mid Suffolk. A further £15,000 has been secured for each district from the DCLG’s Custom Build Programme.

Council officers are looking at how to best use the funding. The Lavenham Community Land Trust is an example of community-led housing groups in action, who have obtained planning permission for a new housing scheme in Harwood Place, Lavenham with Hastoe Housing Association.

Tom Barker, Babergh and Mid Suffolk assistant director - planning for growth, said: “This funding will help communities to identify potential housing in their area, putting more power in the hands of the people who know our towns and villages best.”

“We will be discussing this new funding and how to utilise it with our town and parish councils over the coming months.”