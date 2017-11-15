Full speed ahead for self-made businessman as new garage opens in Diss

Kevin Mackie has always had the drive to sell cars.

Regular users of the Suffolk-bound A140 will probably recognise his yellow garage – which specialises in 4x4s – in Earl Stonham.

But he’s now shifted into top gear with his latest venture, Old Forge Car Sales Diss, which has opened in Sawmills Road.

Mr Mackie has owned the site for four years. His plan was to build a garage on the site and rent it out.

“After I spent all the money on getting it done, I looked at it and thought ‘I can’t let somebody else do this’,” he said,

“We specialise in cars from £3,000 up to about £8,000, doing low mileage, small engines as well as some of the bigger diesel engines, so we are doing a mixture of makes and models here.

“They are all main dealer part exchanges – so I have to drive all around the country, I’ve got 52 dealerships I visit to buy the vehicles from, so they have all come from part exchanges against brand new cars.

“They will be serviced, MOT’d, and we do a warranty as well, so you get the whole package.”

Mr Mackie, who lives in Stowupland, has been in the business for 38 years.

The 57-year-old started at a garage as a trainee salesman in Maidenhead, Berkshire, when he was 19 – and after five years, he was “promoted to sales manager, and was running the garage.

“I then decided after doing it for somebody else, I wanted to try it on my own,” he explained.

He then set up a business from his home, selling cars, before moving to his first garage forecourt, which was rented, and was there for five years.

After building up the business, he then moved to Suffolk 18 years ago, and bought his first garage, on the A140 in Earl Stonham.

“I think this will be it, at the age of 57,” he added. “I don’t think I can keep going on and on and on.

“I want to get established here. I want to get it up and running, and hopefully be recognised in Diss as a reputable dealer, somewhere people can come and have confidence in, like at my other garage.”

