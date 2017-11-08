From Blackburn to Harleston: Son keeps war hero’s tribute to pals alive

Former Burma prisoner of war Alf Davey laid wreaths with his son Michael at Remembrance tributes in the past.

Alf Davey's son, Michael, will lay a wreath at St John's Church in Harleston in his memory. Submitted picture.

Michael and other family members will lay a wreath in memory of his father and comrades at St John’s Church, Harleston, on November 12, Remembrance Sunday.

Mr Davey Snr enrolled at Harleston during the Second World War and was sent to the Far East. Aged 22, he was captured soon after arriving in Singapore – becoming a prisoner of war working as forced labour on Burma’s notorious Death Railway.

Thousands did not survive the construction of the railway, including several of Mr Davey’s comrades.

Freed by American troops in 1945, Mr Davey came home, married his wife, Elsie, and lived in Blackburn – but often visited family in the Norfolk area.

Mr Davey died on July 31.

Michael said: “He wanted to do it himself, but he isn’t here. We laid wreaths together two years ago. I am really proud of him and all the other men who fought.”