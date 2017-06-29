Fressingfield to hold its first open gardens event this weekend

Fressingfield Community Gardeners are holding their first open gardens event this weekend.

Fourteen gardens of varying styles and sizes will be open for visitors to view across Saturday and Sunday, between 11am and 4pm on both days.

The event will feature a plant stall, church flower display and refreshments.

Visitors will need to head to Sancroft Hall, where tickets and maps will be available.

Organiser Shirley Kalinauckas said: “The village gardens will show the variety of possibilities that gardeners can construct.

“All are a credit to the green-fingered villagers”

Funds raised will go to support gardening initiatives in the village, including the primary school’s forest garden and gardening club.The event is supported by the parish council.