Fressingfield scouts on a mission to build new headquaters

A Fressingfield scouting group is on a mission to build a new headquarters – with an estimated target goal of £300,000.

The 1st Fressingfield Scouting Group was recently gifted an acre of land in the village for the development of a new HQ and activity centre.

The current plans include a large building with hall, lecture room, activity spaces, stores, offices, showers, kitchen and inside toilets. The plot includes mature trees and open grassland.

Group scout leader Andrew Aalders-Dunthorne said: “We will develop this space into an exciting area for young people to engage with the great outdoors in a challenging yet safe environment.

“The new facility will not only secure Scouting in this rural area with some of the best facilities in the area for local scout members, but we are also working with a number of local of schools – further maximising the possible positive impact for young people.

“Young Scouts have been raising funding through quiz nights and creating an online video. We have lots more events planned for the near future.”

Planned outdoor facilities include, archery and air-rifle range, camping field with own shower and toilet block, camp fire circle, a climbing tower, trim trail, a wildlife area with reinstated pond and an outside chapel.

Additional facilities will include a barn to store our minibuses, kayaks and larger camping equipment. The centre will be served with 20 car parking spaces.

Mr Aalders-Dunthorne added: “Our proposal will allow us to expand our offer to more young people, and the improvement in facilities will mean that we will be able to provide even more exciting activities for an ever increasing membership.

“This is really important in an area where rural transport poverty has a major impact on many sections of our community.”

To donate, go to mydonate.bt.com/charities/1stfressingfieldscoutgroup.