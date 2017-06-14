Fressingfield awaits date for development decisions

Villagers fighting proposals for more than 120 new homes face a summer of uncertainty until a date is set for deciding on two planning applications.

The plans - which come on top of approvals for 47 properties - are being widely resisted in Fressingfield on the grounds that the village cannot cope with growth on such a scale.

We are happy to accept some growth but there has to be a reasoned and practical approach to development Prue Rush, chairman, Fressingfield Parish Council

The developments have not yet been included on an agenda for a Mid Suffolk planning committee meeting - and before any decision was reached it was vital that planners came out to see what impact they would have, said parish council chairman Prue Rush.

“We shall be lobbying members to say how inappropriate it is. It will destroy the village.

“We are happy to accept some growth but there has to be a reasoned and practical approach to development.

“We don’t have the infrastructure to support huge numbers. We don’t want a Fressingfield New Town.” Mrs Rush said.

“The hub of the village is 350-370 houses. If you are going to add something like 200 houses it will be a huge percentage increase.”

The proposals are for up to 99 homes at land west of John Shepherd Road and up to 24 homes at Post Mill Lane.

Mrs Rush said that the village roads would be inadequate for the extra traffic which would be generated, and the doctors’ surgery, which had no room to expand or parking, would be ‘overwhelmed’.

A council spokesman said that although the deadline for objections had passed, comments could still be submitted although they would not necessarily be taken into account. The applications, 1432/17 and 1648/17, can be viewed at planningpages.midsuffolk.gov.ukonline-applications