Fresh faces at Diss Corn Hall Trust

The chairman of the Diss Corn Hall Trust has welcomed five new fresh faces – and says he is hoping for a more ‘evenly balanced’ and younger board in the future.

Professor Jill Robinson, Linda Simpson, Nicholas Hales, Philip Hudson and Susan Hughes are the new trustees, with Glynne Lloyd-Davis, chairman of the Diss Corn Hall Trust, saying they will “strengthen” the board by bringing financial, educational, management, HR and fundraising skills to the board.

We are tremendously proud of what has been achieved since we started in 2009 and credit goes to the trustees, past and present, and Angela Sykes, the Director, and her splendid, hard-working team and our marvellous volunteers Glynne Llord-David, chairman, Diss Corn Hall Trust

Long-standing trustees Anthony Brice, a qualified accountant, who has provided financial expertise to the trust since 2009, and Richard Vivian, a managing director of an engineering consultancy in the entertainment industry who has been on the board since 2011, have both stepped aside.

Mr Lloyd Davis said: “The Trust is a charity set up to provide the best possible arts, heritage and entertainment for the people of Diss and the surrounding area. We are tremendously proud of what has been achieved since we started in 2009 and credit goes to the trustees, past and present, and Angela Sykes, the Director, and her splendid, hard-working team and our marvellous volunteers.

“But time moves on and it is good practice in charities that trustees serve a limited period, usually about six years.

“Our founding trustees were all men of a certain age, and by the end of next year it is likely that all of us will have stepped down. We are delighted to have appointed five new trustees over the past few months, who have brought new skills to the board and reduced its average age.

“Perhaps more important is that the board which was 100 per cent male is now more evenly balanced and we hope to achieve a 50/50 balance between men and women by the end of 2018 and recruit more younger trustees.”

The Diss Corn Hall Trust will be looking for additional trustees over the next 18 months by a process open to all those who live in the area.