Free parking in Diss in run up to Christmas

There will be free parking in Diss on selected dates in the run up to Christmas.

On December 3, 10, 17 and 24, charges will be waived in Diss’s South Norfolk Council-run car parks.

Councillor Lee Hornby said: “Our market towns have some wonderful shops, ideal for picking up unique and special Christmas gifts.

“There are also some great places to stop for a cup of coffee and a bite to eat.”

Council-run car parks in Diss include those in Park Road, Chapel Street Lower, Chapel Street Upper, Church Street, Weavers Court, Mount Street, Shelfanger Road East, and Shelfanger Road West.