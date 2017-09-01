Free hearing test open days in Attleborough and Harleston

Local hearing care specialists, The Hearing Care Centre, have announced a series of open day events across Norfolk.

Open days will be held at Cecil Amey Opticians in Attleborough on October 11 and Harleston on October 12. The open days will both run between 9am and 5pm.

Norfolk audiologist, Simon Myhill, said: “By holding events such as these we hope to encourage those people who have been thinking for a while about having a hearing test.”

To book, call The Hearing Care Centre on 0800 096 2637 or go to hearingcarecentre.co.uk.