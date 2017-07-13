Search

Free child car seat checks coming to Morrisons supermarket in Diss

Norfolk County Council’s road safety team and Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service are to host free child car seat checks across the region in the school holidays.

A free safety check will be taking place at Morrisons supermarket in Diss on August 3.