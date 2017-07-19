Framlingham woman who was found on floor in Felixstowe and died in hospital named by police

A 46-year-old woman who died at Ipswich Hospital after being found on the floor at an address in Felixstowe has been formally named as Diana Last of Framlingham.

Suffolk Police were contacted at about 4.50pm on Wednesday, July 12, reporting concerns for a woman who had been admitted to Accident and Emergency at Ipswich Hospital.

The woman was said to be ‘very unwell’, having been found on the floor of the property in Leeward Court.

Officers began an investigation and arrested a 58-year-old man, from Felixstowe, at about 6.45pm on Wednesday, July 12.

On Thursday afternoon, July 13, Ms Last died at Ipswich Hospital. Following a post mortem examination, her cause of death is undetermined and further tests will be carried out, say police.

The 58-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder following her death, has been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Major Investigation Team by dialling Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 48027/17.